PAAC Members Call for CCRIF Review

Members of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee are calling for a review of Jamaica’s contribution to the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF).

At this morning’s sitting, members voiced concerns that the country hadn’t benefited from the facility despite suffering $3-billion in damage from recent flood rains.

PAAC Chairman, Dr. Wykeham McNeil read from a report noting that CCRIF assessed the country’s damage at just over $100-million.

This is below the $200-million in damage needed to benefit from the facility. The report notes that the policy only covers built up areas and does not include agricultural land.

Dr. McNeil noted that the country would have to suffer twice as much damage from the recent heavy rains before it could benefit from the insurance.

State Minister for Finance, Fayval Williams, agreed that an assessment has to be done.

Jamaica pays USD$6-million into the facility annually and has been contributing for the last 10 years. Dr. McNeil says the country may be better served to take the money and set up its own risk fund.

-30-