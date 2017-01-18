PAAC Raps NWA Over Controversial De-Bushing Programme

The National Works Agency, NWA, came under heavy criticism from the members of the Public Administrations and Appropriations Committee, PAAC, of Parliament today.

The NWA was called on to account for the controversial multi million dollar de-bushing programme which was called an election ploy by the Opposition PNP.

NWA CEO, Everton Hunter, sought to assure the PAAC that nothing nefarious took place as he was questioned by MPs.

The allocation for the programme was made a few weeks ahead of the Local Government election on November 28 last year.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness would later describe the bushing programme as emergency work to deal with the threat of the mosquito-borne Zika virus and the risk of flooding.

At today’s PAAC meeting, the MP for South St. Catherine the PNP’s Fitz Jackson noted the haste with which contractors were paid in comparison to previous emergency work.

In defending his Agency’s handling of the programme, Mr. Hunter says how swiftly payment is made depends on the financier and not the NWA.

He says it’s in the best interest of the NWA to pay contractors quickly.

However, the MP for North West Manchester, Mikael Phillips, wasn’t satisfied with that answer.

After several exchanges, the PAAC agreed to recommend the drafting of legislation which will see the Electoral Office of Jamaica monitoring government expenditure before an election.

The PAAC Chairman is Dr. Wykeham McNeil.

-30-