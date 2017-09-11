Packed Manning/DaCosta Cup Schedule

Nine Manning Cup and 11 Dacosta Cup matches are scheduled for day three of the ISSA/Flow schoolboy football season.

In group “C” of the Manning Cup, Camperdown host Cumberland, Hydel welcome Waterford, and Meadowbrook play St. Mary’s College.

Group “D” features many time champions St. Georges College against Tarrant, St. Catherine play Denham Town, and Vauxhall take on Kingston Technical.

Ascott face Jose Marti, Edith Dalton James host Clan Carthy and St. Jago take on Holy Trinity, in group “F”.

Meanwhile, in Dacosta Cup action, St. James Play Irwin, and Anchovy go up against Maldon, in group “A”.

Group “B” have Rusea’s against Hopewell, Frome tussle with Cambridge, and Knockalva are at home to Green Island.

Black River Meet Godfrey Stewart, Mannings take on Little London and Grange Hill face Petersfield, in group “D”.

Maggoty are at home to STETHS, Lacovia play Munro and B.B. Coke welcome Newell, in group “E”.

