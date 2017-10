Dwayne Pagon and Michaela Stephens were the big winners in the Swept Away Open Clay Court Tennis Championships, yesterday.

Pagon beat David Goldsmith 6-0, 6-2 in the men’s Pro final, while Stephens stopped Shea-Ann Kameka 6-1, 6-4 in the women’s open.

Other winners include Blaise Bicknell and Richard Deenah.

–30–