Parliament Approves Amendments to Three Companion Bills

The House of Representatives this afternoon approved amendments to three companion bills.

This to fulfill a requirement under Jamaica’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

The bills approved are the Transfer Tax Amendment Act 2017, the Income Tax Amendment Act and the Stamp Duty Amendment Act 2017.

State Minister of Finance, Fayval Williams, piloted the bills.

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips says the bills were tabled in parliament without adequate notice.

However, he said the Opposition would not object to their passage.

— 30 —