Parliament Mourns Sudden Passing of Opposition MP

The People’s National Party, PNP, is expressing shock and sadness following the sudden death of South East St. Mary Member of Parliament ,Dr. Winston Green.

Dr. Green died this morning at about 5 o’clock.

The party’s General Secretary, Julian Robinson says Dr. Green fainted at home and was rushed to the Andrews Memorial Hospital on Hope Road in St. Andrew.

He died on his way to the hospital.

Opposition Leader and Party President, Dr. Peter Phillips in a statement this morning described Dr. Green as a dedicated servant of the people and man faithfully committed to his family.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness in a post on the social media platform Instagram expressed sadness and surprise at Dr. Green’s passing.

He wrote “we are all surprised and saddened at the passing of Member of Parliament Dr. Winston Green. On behalf of the Jamaica Labour Party I extend my deep and sincere condolences to his family and colleagues.”

The PNP’s Member of Parliament for Central Kingston, Reverend Ronald Thwaites who was at the hospital this morning spoke with Nationwide.

Meanwhile, he cautioned that the stress of being in a public office may have hastened Dr. Green’s death.

Originally from Nannyville, St Andrew, Dr. Green was trained in dentistry in Cuba in the 1980s.

The PNP says over the past weekend, Dr. Green spent long hours in his constituency hosting a back-to-school dental clinic, providing dental reports for students in St. Mary at no cost.

This was one of Dr. Green’s constituency initiatives that had been ongoing for a number of years.

Dr. Green defeated the JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn in the general election last February. He won by five votes following a magisterial recount.

–30–