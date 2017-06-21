Parliament Prepares for Simpson-Miller’s Swansong

The House of Representatives is to next week pay tribute to former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller.

Mrs. Simpson Miller will resign as the Member of Parliament for South West St. Andrew on June 29.

Acting-House Leader, Everald Warmington, yesterday disclosed that tributes will be paid next week.

Mr. Warmington gave the update shortly after he clashed with Member of Parliament for Eastern Westmoreland, the PNP’s Luther Buchanan.

The clash happened after Mr. Buchanan objected to Mr. Warmington’s move to adjourn yesterday’s approximately 1-hour long sitting of the House of Representatives.

