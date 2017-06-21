Search
Home Latest_MA Parliament Prepares for Simpson-Miller’s Swansong
portia

Parliament Prepares for Simpson-Miller’s Swansong

Jun 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The House of Representatives is to next week pay tribute to former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller.

Mrs. Simpson Miller will resign as the Member of Parliament for South West St. Andrew on June 29.

Acting-House Leader, Everald Warmington, yesterday disclosed that tributes will be paid next week.

Mr. Warmington gave the update shortly after he clashed with Member of Parliament for Eastern Westmoreland, the PNP’s Luther Buchanan.

The clash happened after Mr. Buchanan objected to Mr. Warmington’s move to adjourn yesterday’s approximately 1-hour long sitting of the House of Representatives.

–30–

Previous PostPNP Accuses NERHA of Political Victimization

Related articles

Damien King, Guest Columnist

A ‘Fantastic Move’ for the Economy: CaPRI Executive Director on NIDS

Jun 21, 2017

54128susan_goffee

JFJ Questions Constitutionality of National ID System

Jun 21, 2017

dr-constant-ngouana-imf-jamaica-2

‘No Need for Emergency Standby Draw Down at This Time’ – IMF Rep

Jun 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS