Parliament to Explore Further Changes to Integrity Commission Bill

The Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, says Parliament will be making further changes to the Integrity Commission Bill.

This, to address concerns that Cabinet will be able to prevent probes of certain government contracts. The concern was raised in the Senate last week by Opposition Spokesman on Justice, Mark Golding. Members of the private sector and civil society have since raised similar objections.

The contentious section is Clause 52, which says the Director of Investigations will have to get permission to probe contracts and licenses regarding the provision of equipment to the security services. It also gives Cabinet the power to make any contract it determines, confidential.

The Cabinet Secretary will have to give special permission to probe those contracts.

Senator Johnson Smith says the clause was added following concerns by the Financial Investigations Division, FID.

However, Minister Johnson Smith is acknowledging that the clause is now too broad. She says changes will be made to address that.

But Senator Johnson Smith insists that Cabinet should still have some discretion in determining which contracts are to remain confidential, particularly those relating to national security and international relations.

She says they will also add that Cabinet can do only so “in the public interest”.

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says the bill will also be up for review in two to five years after it is passed, to ensure that other issues that may arise are addressed.

The House of Representatives will this afternoon discuss changes to the Integrity Commission bill following an outcry from anti-corruption advocates.

The bill was approved in the Senate last week with 103 amendments. It was not on the agenda for today’s sitting of the House of Representatives which is expected to be the last before the summer recess.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the bill is to be discussed in parliament this afternoon.

Daryl Vaz was addressing the Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference now underway at the Jamaica Conference Center in Downtown Kingston.

— 30 —