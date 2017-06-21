Parliament to Explore Laws Governing Police Surveillance

Recommendations of the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, urging the government to implement legislation to govern police surveillance are to be brought before the House of Representatives.

The matter was discussed at yesterday’s meeting of parliament’s Internal and External Affairs Committee.

Chairman of the Committee, Peter Bunting, says he’ll be taking INDECOM’s recommendations to the Lower House for consideration.

INDECOM Commissioner, Terrence Williams, yesterday reiterated the need to protect citizens’ right to privacy.

