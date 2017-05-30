Parliamentary Committee Apologizes to FFP

Parliament’s Infrastructure and Physical Development Committee has apologised to the charity organisation, Food for the Poor, after accusing it of building ‘substandard’ houses for needy people.

Food for the Poor, a leading charity in the country, expressed shock at the accusation.

Its Chairman, Andrew Mahfood, suggested the organisation could reconsider working with the government in building houses for needy people.

He also expressed concern that the claim could affect Food for the Poor’s reputation.

Chairman of the parliamentary committee, Mikael Phillips, says he has met with Mr. Mahfood and apologised.

He says the comments made at last week’s meeting of the parliamentary committee were taken out of context.

Mr. Phillips says that it’d be unfortunate if Food for the Poor were to end its partnership with the government to build houses.

