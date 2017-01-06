Pastor Being Investigated Re Inappropriate Sexual Conduct Against Victim’s Relatives

Nationwide News has learnt that the Manchester based Moravian Pastor now before the court for statutory rape is being investigated for other allegations of sexual misconduct involving other members of the victim’s family.

The Center for the Investigation of Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse, CISOCA, has confirmed that they’re investigating Pastor Rupert Clarke for other very disturbing allegations.

Clarke, who’s a pastor at the Nazareth Moravian Church in St. Elizabeth, has been charged with having sex with a girl under 16 years.

He was allegedly caught in a compromising position with a 15 year old girl in a car last week.

There’re now other allegations about further abuse involving other girls, including members of the victim’s family.

Head of CISOCA, Superintendent Enid Ross, says the police are investigating the reports.

–30–