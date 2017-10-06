Pastor on Sex Charges Returns to Court Today

The 56-year-old pastor, Kenneth Blake who has been charged with multiple sexual offenses returns to court today.

The Corporate Area Pastor is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew parish court in Half Way Tree this morning. He’s accused of raping and impregnating a girl when she was 12-years-old. He’s charged with rape, forcible abduction, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child.

Last time in court, Blake denied the charges and offered to take a DNA test to prove his innocence. The results of that could be revealed today in court.

Blake, who is the head clergyman at the Harvest Temple Apostolic Church on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston, is out on $1.5-million bail.

There are also several conditions, including not to be alone with any person under the age of 18 unless they’re his children.

