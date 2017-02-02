Search
Sex Offenders

Pastors & Police Top List of ‘High Profile’ Sex Offenders

Feb 02, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The majority of high profile child sex abusers are pastors and policemen.

The revelation was made yesterday during a meeting of the parliamentary committee reviewing the country’s sex laws.

It comes at a time when the local Church community is facing increased scrutiny and criticism after a number of Ministers of Religion have been accused of sexually abusing minors.

Speaking last evening on Nationwide@5, Minister Chuck said the Head of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA, Superintendent Enid Ross-Stewart, made the disclosure.

In the meantime, Minister Chuck says he’s seen cases where young women were raped by police officers, after making a report of being sexually assaulted.

