Evening News PATH Beneficiaries to Benefit from Special Electricity Bill Tariff

PATH Beneficiaries to Benefit from Special Electricity Bill Tariff

Sep 06, 2017Evening News0

Persons on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education, PATH, will be benefiting from a special tariff on their electricity bills.

That’s according to the Office of Utilities Regulation, OUR.

The OUR says it has approved a Community Renewal Rate to charge for residential service for PATH beneficiaries.

It says this will be a flat rate of $9.59 per kilowatt hour for consumption of up to 150-kilowatt hours.

Customers consuming more than 150-kilowatt hours per month will pay the regular prepaid or post-paid rate, for consumption above the 150 mark.

Meanwhile, light bills are going down by about two-percent.

The OUR recently reviewed a request from the JPS for a rate increase. The JPS was asking for a three-percent rate increase. However, Public Education Specialist at the OUR, Elizabeth Bennett-Marsh, says the agency decided against this.

