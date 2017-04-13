Search
Home Crime and Court Patrick Bailey Fraud Trial Postponed
patrick bailey

Patrick Bailey Fraud Trial Postponed

Apr 13, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

The trial of prominent attorney, Patrick Bailey, who’s accused of fraud, has been postponed until April 21.

The trial was expected to get underway today.

However, Bailey’s attorney, Garth McBean, today filed an application objecting to the indictment which outlines the charge.

Senior Parish Court Judge, Tara Carr, has invited the prosecution to respond in writing to the application.

She’s to give her decision on April 21.

Bailey was initially accused of forgery and conspiracy to defraud.

This, in relation to the sale of a 20-acre property in St. Catherine.

He’s accused of selling the property without the permission of the owners.

However, prosecutors withdrew the charge of forgery and indicated they intend to proceed on the charge of conspiracy to defraud.

The Parish Court does not have jurisdiction to hear matters involving forgery.

— 30 —

Previous PostTesha Miller Slapped with Minor Charges

Related articles

Cumberland

Education Minister Summons Cumberland Principal and Board

Apr 13, 2017

tesha-miller-apr1

Tesha Miller Slapped with Minor Charges

Apr 13, 2017

julian-robinson

PNP Seeks South St Andrew By-Election

Apr 13, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS