Patrick Powell Firearm Trial Begins Today

The trial of businessman, Patrick Powell, who’s accused of failing to hand over to the police his licensed firearm for inspection is scheduled to start today.

The trial is to continue until June 1 before it takes a break.

It’ll then resume on June 13 and continue through to the June 15.

The dates were agreed when the matter was mentioned in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court in February.

Powell was last year freed of the 2011 murder of Kingston College student Khajeel Mais.

He’s now before the court for failing to hand over his gun for inspection when requested by the police.

During the Khajeel Mais trial, the police testified that Powell failed to hand over his licensed firearm for testing.

After the trial, it was also revealed that files relating to Powell’s licensed firearms were missing from the Firearm Licensing Authority.

–30–