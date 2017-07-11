Search
Patrick Powell Found GUILTY
Patrick Powell Found GUILTY

Jul 11, 2017Crime and Court0

Accused businessman, Patrick Powell, has been found guilty for failing to hand over his firearm to the police for inspection.

The Corporate Area businessman was found guilty just after 11:00 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half Way Tree.

The conviction follows a two-part trial which started in late June.

The 56-year-old businessman will be sentenced on August 9.

The prosecution led evidence that Powell was a licensed firearm holder at the time a police officer, Superintendent Clive Walker asked him in July 2011 to hand over his gun.

The Crown also led evidence that the request was made in accordance with section 39 four of the Firearms Act.

In his statement from the dock, Powell maintained that he did not fail to hand over his gun for inspection.

He’d also begged the Judge for mercy.
