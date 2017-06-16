Patrick Powell pleads for mercy during his gun trial.

Businessman, Patrick Powell, today pleaded for mercy in court as his gun trial is drawing to an end. Powell gave an unsworn statement from the dock, referring to the presiding judge,

Vaughn Smith, as ‘God’, and begging him for mercy. Giving an unsworn statement meant he could not be cross-examined. The trial will resume on June 28 when the prosecution and

defence will make their final submissions. Powell’s unsworn statement lasted approximately 10 minutes.

Speaking directly to judge, Vaughn Smith, he said “I addressed you as your honour. But I will now say— my Lord. This is your court room, you are God in here, may you have mercy your

honor”. Powell is on trial for failing to hand over his firearm to the police for inspection. He maintained he did not refuse to hand over his firearm for inspection.

According to Powell, the police raided his home while he was overseas. He testified that the police took his safe from his home during a raid.

However, the officer who led the operation Deputy Superintendent Bertland Reynolds, says only a vehicle was seized. Over twenty-five officers were apart of the operation.

Powell says they searched the entire property, including the roof. The police say the purpose of the search was to find Powell’s gun as they investigated the murder of Kingston College

student Khajeel Mais. Powell was the main suspect in Mais’s murder.

The businessman says he wasn’t aware of the raid until his family contacted him abroad. He says he told his family to retain Queen’s Counsel Patrick Atkinson on his behalf.

He said he willfully returned to Jamaica on July 11, 2011 to surrender to the police. He says knowing he was going to be taken into custody, the only thing he had with him were his travel

documents. Powell says he was taken to the Major Investigation Task Force, MIT, by Inspector Frank Buchanan and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ealan Powell.

He says while at MIT he was asked twice to hand over his gun for inspection. He was also asked again on July 20 but on all three occasions he says he exercised his constitutional right to

remain silent. He says he wasn’t refusing to hand over a gun. He also said at no point did Superintendent Walker give him a document.

Superintendent Walker, during his evidence-in-chief, said Powell was served with a notice to hand over his gun for inspection.

Powell says he never refused to hand over his firearm. He says he only insisted on having his lawyer present.

Powell says Superintendent Walker charged him for failing to hand over his firearm for inspection and Inspector Buchanan charged him for murder on July 20 at Horizon Adult

Correctional Centre.

