Patrick Powell Sentence Send Right Message, says Shields
Mark-Shields-

Patrick Powell Sentence Send Right Message, says Shields

Aug 11, 2017

A former Deputy Police Commissioner, Mark Shields, says the prison sentence of St. Andrew businessman, Patrick Powell, sends the right message.

Powell was sentenced to nine-months imprisonment on Wednesday for failing to comply with request by the Police to hand over his licensed firearm for testing.

This, in relation to the Police investigation into the murder 2011 of Kingston College student, Khajeel Mais.

Presiding Judge, Vaughn Smith, had the option of sending Powell to prison for a maximum of one year or imposing a fine.

Mr. Shields says the decision to impose a custodial sentence sends the right message to every licensed firearm holder.

Commenting on Twitter yesterday, Mr. Shields said the sentence shows the “Court’s utter contempt for his unbelievable excuse”.

— 30 —

Previous PostReputed Former PNP Strongman Dies aged 67yrs

