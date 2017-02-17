Search
Home Evening News Patrick Powell to Stand Trial in May
patrick-powell

Patrick Powell to Stand Trial in May

Feb 17, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Businessman, Patrick Powell, who’s accused of failing to hand over to the police his licensed firearm for inspection is to stand trial at the end of May.

His trial is to run from May 30 to June 1. It will then continue from June 13 to 15.

The dates were agreed when the matter was mentioned in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

The prosecution disclosed that it’s handed over to the defense all material relevant to the case.

The attorneys representing Powell also confirmed that they’d received the transcript from the so-called X6 murder trial as well as documents from the Firearm Licensing Authority.

Powell, who was freed of the 2011 murder of Kingston College student Khajeel Mais, is now before the court for failing to hand over his gun for inspection when requested by the police.

During that trial, the police testified that Powell failed to hand over his licensed firearm for testing.

After the trial, it was also revealed that files relating to Powell’s licensed firearms were missing from the FLA.

–30–

Previous Post#DeathSquadTrial Update

Related articles

Holness BPO Groundbreaking

Holness Breaks Ground for Informatics Park

Feb 17, 2017

key insurance

Key Insurance Reports $136m Q4 2016 Loss

Feb 17, 2017

Nesta-Carter

Nesta Carter Appeals Positive Drug Test

Feb 17, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History