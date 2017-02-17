Patrick Powell to Stand Trial in May

Businessman, Patrick Powell, who’s accused of failing to hand over to the police his licensed firearm for inspection is to stand trial at the end of May.

His trial is to run from May 30 to June 1. It will then continue from June 13 to 15.

The dates were agreed when the matter was mentioned in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

The prosecution disclosed that it’s handed over to the defense all material relevant to the case.

The attorneys representing Powell also confirmed that they’d received the transcript from the so-called X6 murder trial as well as documents from the Firearm Licensing Authority.

Powell, who was freed of the 2011 murder of Kingston College student Khajeel Mais, is now before the court for failing to hand over his gun for inspection when requested by the police.

During that trial, the police testified that Powell failed to hand over his licensed firearm for testing.

After the trial, it was also revealed that files relating to Powell’s licensed firearms were missing from the FLA.

