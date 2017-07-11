Patrick Powell Verdict to be Handed Down Today

A verdict is expected to be handed down in the trial of the businessman, Patrick Powell today.

Powell is accused of failing to hand over his gun to the police for inspection.

He’s to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish court in Half Way Tree.

His fate is now in the hands of the presiding judge, Vaughn Smith, who heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense on June 28.

Powell has maintained he did not refuse to hand over his firearm to the police.

If found guilty, he could be fined 300 thousand dollars or serve 12 months in prison with or without hard labour.

Powell was freed last year of the 2011 murder of Kingston College student, Khajeel Mais, in what was dubbed the “X6 murder case”.

The gun charge he’s now facing is a result of that case when he was accused of failing to turn over his firearm during the investigation.

