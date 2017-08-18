Search
Paul Burke Chides Govt for ‘Short-sighted’ Approach to Cannabis Industry Development

Aug 18, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Programme Director for the Ganja Growers and Producers Association of Jamaica, Paul Burke, is describing the approach of both the previous and current political administrations to developing Jamaica’s cannabis industry as ‘short-sighted’.

Mr. Burke, who’s the former General Secretary of Opposition People’s National Party, feels they’ve both led to uncertainty in the sector.

His comments come after it was revealed that a Caymanian businessman was supplying and exporting small quantities of cannabis oil medication without a license.

The businessman, Prentice Panton, reported to a Caymanian news agency that he was close to signing a deal to supply the entire Health Ministry with his products.

The Health Ministry has denied this claim.

Mr. Burke says the government’s failure to allow for a transition period has allowed fraudulent products to end up on the market.

He says there’re several companies operating without licenses.

