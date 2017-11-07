Paul Hoo Walks from Supreme Ventures Ltd

Gaming company, Supreme Ventures, SVL Limited has announced that its Co-founder and Chairman, Paul Hoo, has resigned.

A statement today from SVL says Mr. Hoo tendered his resignation during a Board meeting on Saturday.

Mr Hoo served SVL in several capacities. He was Deputy Chairman from 2001 to 2004, while Peter Stewart led as the Chairman of the company’s Board. He was also SVL’s CEO until the appointment of Brian George in 2003. He was then appointed Board Chairman in 2004.

Supreme Ventures Deputy Chairman, Ian Levy, says as a co-founder of SVL, he can attest to the work Mr. Hoo has put in to build the company over the years.

Mr. Levy says the company has experienced impressive and significant growth under his Chairmanship.

Levy says the entire Board thanks Mr. Hoo for his selfless, dedicated service and stewardship.

Mr. Levy will act as Chairman until an appointment is made. It’s not immediately clear what has led to Mr. Hoo’s resignation.

Late last month, the leadership of the Mayberry Investments denied that it’d been engaged in a hostile takeover of SVL Limited.

Speaking at a media briefing then, Mayberry’s Chairman, Chris Berry indicated that Mr. Hoo would remain as chairman of Supreme Ventures.

Efforts this morning to contact Mr. Hoo were not successful.

