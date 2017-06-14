Persons killed in Hanover begged for their life, says relative.

A relative of the four people who were slaughtered in Kingsvale, Hanover has recounted how he heard the two teenagers begging to be spared.

60-year-old Curtis Walters, his common law wife 34-year-old, Erica Lesley, and their children 17-year-old Iyana Walters and 14-year-old, Kertina Walters were found with multiple

gunshot wounds inside their house yesterday morning.

A relative of the family of four killed in Kingsvale, Hanover speaking with reporters yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Councillor/Caretaker for the Riverside division, the JLP’s Donald Campbell says this is the first time the community was experiencing such a tragedy.

He says while the police are working, a new strategy is needed to address the crime problem.

Donald Campbell, JLP Councillor caretaker for the Riverside division speaking with reporters.

The four family members were killed at about 11:30 Monday night.

