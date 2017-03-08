Peter Abrahams’ Accused Killer Remanded

The man charged with the murder of veteran journalist and public commentator, Peter Abrahams, was remanded today when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, in Half Way Tree.

He’s 61-year-old Norman Tomlinson.

He’s been given time by the court to get a lawyer. He’s to return to court next week Wednesday.

Abrahams was found dead at his Red Hills home, St Andrew, in January.

A post-mortem examination revealed the injuries he received were deliberately inflicted, causing the police to treat his death as a case of murder.

Police investigations led to Tomlinson’s arrest and charge. He’s reportedly the husband of Abrahams’s former caretaker.

