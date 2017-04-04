Search
Peter Phillips Installed as Opposition Leader

Apr 03, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Newly sworn in Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, is vowing to be vigorous in ensuring that the government is held to account.

Dr. Phillips says the Opposition will be strident in placing emphasis on ensuring that standards of good governance are maintained.

Dr. Phillips made the pledge this morning shortly after he was sworn in by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, at a ceremony at King’s House.

Dr. Phillips, who’s 67 years old, has served as Finance, Security and Transport Minister.

The East Central St. Andrew MP says the Opposition will use parliament, the media and forums across the country to keep the government on its toes.

Dr. Phillips also paid tribute to support given to him by his predecessor Portia Simpson Miller.

Mrs. Simpson Miller was among a number of senior members of the People’s National Party who was at King’s House today.

Earlier, Sir Patrick reminded the newly appointed Opposition Leader that his duties are awesome.

Dr. Phillips is expected to take his chair in parliament tomorrow as Opposition Leader where he’ll sit facing Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

