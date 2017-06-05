Peter Sangster Case: Investigating Officer subpoenaed to court.

Senior Parish Judge, Simone Wolfe-Reece, has subpoenaed the Investigating Officer in the case involving former politician and business man, Peter Sangster.

Sangster is accused of forging the signature of former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson-Miller. Investigating Officer, Constable David Karr, has been subpoenaed to appear in court on

July 24.

Constable Karr is being subpoenaed because the police are still unable to say whether they’ve completed their investigations into Sangster’s computers. Judge Wolfe-Reece was expected to make an order this morning regarding the handing over of the devices.

But, she’s still uncertain if Constable Karr had extracted all the information he needed.

Meanwhile, Sangster’s attorney Cecile Griffiths Ashton says the computers should not have been seized.

She says the computers were only being housed at Sangster’s property.

Mrs. Griffiths Ashton says her client continues to be inconvenienced because of the seizure of the computers.

Cecile Griffiths Ashton, Attorney representing Peter Sangster, speaking with Nationwide News.

The Police still have in their custody an Apple laptop, two desktops, four phones and an iPad that were seized on March 21 when Sangster was arrested.