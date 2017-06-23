Search
Home Evening News Peter Tosh’s Son Remains in Coma
Jawara McIntosh TOSH

Peter Tosh’s Son Remains in Coma

Jun 23, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The family of late reggae legend Peter Tosh is seeking to take legal action against the United States government.

This, after Tosh’s son, Jawara McIntosh, was left in a coma following an attack in February at a jail in New Jersey, where he was serving a six-month sentence for illegal possession of marijuana.

McIntosh is at a hospital in his hometown of Boston. He’s said to be unresponsive.

Manager of the Tosh Family Estate, Brian Latture, says the family is looking to sue the US government.

He says the family has reached out to state agencies demanding answers about what transpired– but is yet to get much answers.

Brian Latture, was speaking with Nationwide News this afternoon from the US.

Attorney for the Tosh family Jasmine Rand, has told US media that the family is demanding that the US Justice Department investigate the incident.

Like his father, Jawara McIntosh is a pro-marijuana activist. He’s used the stage name Tosh One to perform songs urging US lawmakers to legalize marijuana.

-30-

Previous PostMunga Gets Bail

Related articles

Race Horse

Strong Field to Contest BOOM Jamaica Derby

Jun 24, 2017

Yohan_Blake

Can Yohan Blake Fill Bolt’s Void?

Jun 24, 2017

Trafigura - Houston office scenes and executive portraits

Appeal Court Rules Against PNP Stalwarts in Trafigura Case

Jun 24, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History