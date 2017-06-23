Peter Tosh’s Son Remains in Coma

The family of late reggae legend Peter Tosh is seeking to take legal action against the United States government.

This, after Tosh’s son, Jawara McIntosh, was left in a coma following an attack in February at a jail in New Jersey, where he was serving a six-month sentence for illegal possession of marijuana.

McIntosh is at a hospital in his hometown of Boston. He’s said to be unresponsive.

Manager of the Tosh Family Estate, Brian Latture, says the family is looking to sue the US government.

He says the family has reached out to state agencies demanding answers about what transpired– but is yet to get much answers.

Brian Latture, was speaking with Nationwide News this afternoon from the US.

Attorney for the Tosh family Jasmine Rand, has told US media that the family is demanding that the US Justice Department investigate the incident.

Like his father, Jawara McIntosh is a pro-marijuana activist. He’s used the stage name Tosh One to perform songs urging US lawmakers to legalize marijuana.

