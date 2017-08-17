PetroJam Fire Under Control

Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley says an investigation into the cause of a fire early this morning at the state owned Petrojam Oil Refinery on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston will begin shortly.

Dr. Wheatley told our newscentre this morning that he’d also be visiting the refinery.

The fire at Petrojam, which started at about 4:00 this morning, was brought under control sometime after 7:00.

Petrojam says there’s no evidence of injuries or loss of life. The company’s Public Relations Officer is Latoya Pennant.

Latoya Pennant says both the trained fire fighters at Petrojam and the Jamaica Fire Brigade responded to the blaze.

The response teams are still carrying out cooling down operations.

Meanwhile, a statement from Petrojam says the fire will not impact its supply of petroleum products to customers.

It says the Kingston Loading Rack is open for operations and tankers are being loaded. It’s assuring the public that the necessary measures have been taken to prevent or minimize the impact of the fire.

