Petroleum Tanker Drivers Back to Work Today

Normality is expected to return to the petroleum sector later today.

This, as tanker drivers who withdrew their services yesterday in protest are back on the job.

President of the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association, Phillip Chong, says the association representing the drivers reached an agreement with the Labour Ministry yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Labour Minister, Shahine Robinson.

Mr.Chong says he expects normality to be restored to the petroleum sector by this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Nationwide understands that Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, is considering revoking the licenses of some drivers.

This, as they acted illegally by taking ‘sudden’ industrial action yesterday morning.

