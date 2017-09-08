Search
PFAJ Settles Stand-Off With Referees

Sep 08, 2017Sports0

Chairman of the Professional Football Association of Jamaica, Don Anderson, says only the matter between the JFF and Montego United can prevent the start of the Red Stripe Premier League.

The country’s top league which was originally scheduled to kick-off on September 3 was postponed by the Jamaica Football Federation, JFF.

This, after the referees threatened to withdraw their services due to monies owed from last season.

Montego Bay United boss Orville Powell also threatened to pull his club from the league because of monies owing to them from last season.

Anderson says the referees received full payment.

He says the officials are ready to resume their duties.

