Phillip Brown to Plead Guilty in Pursuit for Sentence Reduction

Phillip Brown, the man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Kerry-Ann Wilson, is expected to plead guilty to the charge on October 19.

October 19 is set to be Sentence Reduction Day in the Supreme Court. Brown is hoping to take advantage of the offer of a discounted sentence.

The decision was made this morning when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston. Brown’s attorney Anthony Williams spoke with Nationwide News.

Meanwhile, Mr. Williams says he also made an application for Brown to be charged with the lesser offense of manslaughter.

Mr. Williams says the application was made on the grounds that his client was drunk at the time Wilson was killed.

The Prosecution who strongly opposed the application disclosed evidence that Ms. Wilson was attacked by Brown with a hammer. She suffered several blows to the head.

Brown was arrested and charged after Ms. Wilson’s body was found wrapped in a tarpaulin outside the Crystal Towers apartment building on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on December 10 last year.

