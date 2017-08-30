Phillips Advanced in Considering New Senate Picks

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips says he’s given consideration to who’ll fill what’s likely to be two vacancies on the Opposition bench of the Senate.

Senator’s Angela Brown Burke and Mark Golding are to contest pending by elections for a seat in the lower house of parliament.

Dr. Brown Burke is the PNP candidate for South West St. Andrew and Mark Golding will run on the PNP’s ticket in South St. Andrew.

Both constituencies are considered PNP strongholds.

Nationwide understands that former East Rural St. Andrew MP, Damion Crawford, is being considered for a spot in the senate.

Responding to questions from Nationwide News at a media briefing yesterday Dr. Phillips confirmed he’s given thought to who he’ll recommend for senate appointments.

–30–