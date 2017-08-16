Search
Phillips Apologizes for Insensitive Party Rallying Cry

Aug 16, 2017

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, is apologizing to the Member of Parliament for St Andrew North Western, the JLP’s Derrick Smith.

Dr. Phillips has been criticized for this comment he made on Sunday urging PNP supporters to be ready for elections because of the JLP’s one-seat majority.

Dr. Phillips was speaking at a PNP conference in North West St. Ann

Several people say the comment was insensitive, given Mr. Smith’s known prolonged illness.

Smith’s son, who’s Councillor for the Chancery Hall Division in North West St. Andrew, Duane Smith, accused Dr. Phillips of sinking to a new low by using the medical condition of a government MP as a political football.

This morning, Dr. Phillips apologized, saying it wasn’t his intention to offend Smith.

Dr. Phillips says he has nothing but respect for Mr. Smith.

Dr. Phillips was speaking with members of the media at the Office of the Opposition Leader in St Andrew this morning.

