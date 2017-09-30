Phillips Apologizes for Lack of PAC Meetings

Opposition Leader is apologizing to the country for the lack of meetings by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, PAC.

Dr. Phillips is Chairman of the PAC.

The committee hasn’t met since November last year.

Dr. Phillips today apologized for the extended lack of PAC meetings.

The appointment is one of the expected representational changes on the committees of Parliament.

Dr. Phillips says in the interim, newly appointed Opposition Spokesman on Industry and Investment, Peter Bunting, will assume responsibility for the PAC.

–30–