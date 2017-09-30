Search
Home Evening News Phillips Apologizes for Lack of PAC Meetings

Phillips Apologizes for Lack of PAC Meetings

Sep 30, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Opposition Leader is apologizing to the country for the lack of meetings by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, PAC.

Dr. Phillips is Chairman of the PAC.

The committee hasn’t met since November last year.

Dr. Phillips today apologized for the extended lack of PAC meetings.

The appointment is one of the expected representational changes on the committees of Parliament.

Dr. Phillips says in the interim, newly appointed Opposition Spokesman on Industry and Investment, Peter Bunting, will assume responsibility for the PAC.

–30–

Previous PostPhillips Confident in Competence of New Shadow Cabinet

Related articles

Phillips Confident in Competence of New Shadow Cabinet

Sep 30, 2017

Municipal Corps to Get Drain Cleaning Support

Sep 30, 2017

Two Killed, Two More Injured in Norwood Shooting

Sep 30, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History