Phillips & Bunting Critical of Govt’s Selection of Mt Salem for ZOSO

Sep 01, 2017

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, is questioning why Mount Salem in St. James was chosen as the first Zone of Special Operations.

According to Dr. Phillips, there are more urgent areas, such as Clarendon, that need to be declared zones.

Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations, Clifford Blake, told the media conference this morning that Mount Salem was selected based on crime statistics. He says murders in the area have increased annually since 2014.

He says there are also 12 major gangs operating there. But Dr. Phillips says over the last three weeks, many persons including children, have been killed in Clarendon.

And Dr. Phillips is expressing hope in the new crime fighting measure.

And, Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, also says based on the crime statistics in St. James, he was expecting other areas than Mount Salem to be declared special zones of operations.

Mr. Bunting says based on the statistics he’s seen, the police have combined murders and shootings for the Mount Salem area so far this year. He says the Opposition hopes to receive a clear justification behind the selection of Mount Salem from the government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bunting says he supports the call for an early sensitization session with residents of the area. He says the call was made by Councilor for the Mount Salem division, Kerry Thomas.

