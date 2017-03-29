Search
Phillips Denies Proof PNP Campaign Funds Misappropriated

Mar 29, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

President of the People’s National Party, PNP, Dr. Peter Phillips, says he’s seen no evidence that funds donated to the party were misappropriated.

The PNP was embroiled in a scandal last year, after its Treasurer claimed, in a report, that senior members did not turn over funds donated for campaign financing for the February 25 general election.

Dr. Phillips says the party is awaiting a report being prepared by the Office of the Contractor General into those allegations.

However, he says the party will put measures in place to ensure that such actions are impossible.

