Phillips Denies Proof PNP Campaign Funds Misappropriated

President of the People’s National Party, PNP, Dr. Peter Phillips, says he’s seen no evidence that funds donated to the party were misappropriated.

The PNP was embroiled in a scandal last year, after its Treasurer claimed, in a report, that senior members did not turn over funds donated for campaign financing for the February 25 general election.

Dr. Phillips says the party is awaiting a report being prepared by the Office of the Contractor General into those allegations.

However, he says the party will put measures in place to ensure that such actions are impossible.

