Search
Home Evening News Phillips Now President-in-Waiting
Peter phillips (1)

Phillips Now President-in-Waiting

Feb 10, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

1

Dr. Peter Phillips is now the presumptive successor of Portia Simpson Miller as President of the People’s National Party.

He’s expected to step into the role next month unopposed.

Nomination for the presidency of the PNP closed today with the East Central St. Andrew Member of Parliament, being the only nominee.

A statement this afternoon from PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says Dr. Phillips is expected to be elected President by acclamation at a special delegates’ conference on March 26.

Dr. Phillips is to be appointed Opposition Leader following Portia Simpson Miller’s expected resignation on April 2.

Mr. Robinson says he’s pleased that the nomination exercise was seamless and took place in keeping with what he describes as the party’s ‘very strong democratic foundation and principles’.

Dr. Phillips, who’s 67-years-old, has failed twice in the past to become PNP President.

He’s now set to replace the woman who defeated him on both occasions.

And, Dr Peter Phillips is thanking members of the PNP for what he calls their ‘overwhelming demonstration of confidence’ in his ability to lead the party.

In a statement to the media this afternoon, Dr Phillips says the unity shown in the nomination process by members of the PNP will be critical for the country moving forward.

He says this comes at a time when the country urgently needs what he describes as ‘more effective governance’.

He again paid tribute to Portia Simpson Miller for her leadership of the party.

Dr. Phillips says he’s committed to the kind of leadership that will create a sense of national purpose in the party.

He says the conduct of comrades throughout the nomination process has given the clearest indication of the priority they place in the unity of the PNP as it embarks on a renewal process.

Previous PostSchool Girl Fight Leaves One in Hospital Nursing Stab Wounds

Related articles

cricket-ball

Samuels Urging Consistency with the Bat in Super 50

Feb 10, 2017

track stadium

Weekend Athletics Preview

Feb 10, 2017

shineka gray

Two Men Charged with Shineka Gray’s Murder

Feb 10, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History