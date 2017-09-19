Phillips Receives Good Grades for Maiden Conference Speech

Leader of the Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, Dr. Peter Phillips, is receiving commendations for his first speech as party leader at the public session of the organization’s annual conference on Sunday.

Veteran Journalist and Public Commentator, Ian Boyne, says Dr. Phillips’s presentation was ‘sober’ and ‘reflective’.

He says instead of merely criticising, Dr. Phillips offered what he called ‘concrete proposals’ to a number of issues.

He says Dr. Phillips resonated with the masses as well as the elite in the society.

Another veteran journalist and Political analyst, Claude Robinson, says Dr. Phillips’s message re-energised the people.

Educator, Lorenzo Smith, who attended at the PNP’s conference on Sunday, says Dr. Phillips’s message resonated with the crowd.

They were speaking last evening on Nationwide @5.

–30–