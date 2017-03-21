Search
Phillips to be Affirmed as PNP President Sunday

Just over 3,000 delegates are eligible to affirm the ascension of Dr. Peter Phillips to the post of President of the Peoples’ National Party this Sunday.

A special delegates conference is planned for March 26 at the National Arena at 10am.

However, PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson says members of the public are welcomed to attend.

He was speaking earlier today the the party’s Old Hope Road headquarters in St. Andrew.

Mr. Robinson says there’ll be no opportunity for nominations from the floor.

He says outgoing President, Portia Simpson Miller, and former president P.J. Patterson will address the conference.

PNP Chairman, Robert Pickersgill, says the conference will give delegates a chance to stand in solidarity with the incoming leader.

