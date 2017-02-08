Phillips to be Nominated for PNP President Tomorrow

Dr. Peter Phillips is to be nominated for the post of PNP President on Wednesday.

A statement this afternoon from Dr. Phillips’ communication team says he’ll be nominated on Wednesday morning at 11:00.

The nomination is to take place at the PNP’s Old Hope Road Headquarters, in St. Andrew.

According to the statement, signatories to Dr. Phillips’ nomination include Central Manchester MP, Peter Bunting and PNP Region Three Chairman, Phillip Paulwell.

Other PNP Regional Chairmen along with representatives of the PNPYO, the Patriots and the National Workers Union have also signed Dr. Phillips’ nomination papers.

Mr. Bunting was initially expected to challenge Dr. Phillips but has backed off.

No other candidate has so far indicated an interest in leading the 78-year-old party.

Nominations close Friday at midday.

— 30 —