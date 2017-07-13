Phillips & Wheatly Clash Over ‘Ideas’

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, is accusing the government of being short sighted and not giving enough resources to the police to fight crime.

Dr. Phillips was speaking on the weekend at a meeting with members of the business community, educators and Ministers Fraternal in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.

In a wide-ranging presentation, he also called for a new policy to ensure that more farmers are given land titles.

Meanwhile, South Central St. Catherine Member of Parliament, the JLP’s Dr. Andrew Wheatley, is accusing Dr. Phillips of being bankrupt of good ideas to move Jamaica forward.

Dr. Wheatley blasted the PNP President at a JLP Area Council 2 meeting on the weekend.

Dr. Wheatley argued that the country should not be fooled into thinking that Dr. Phillips should be trusted with state power.

