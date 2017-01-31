Search
Home Latest_MA Phillips Would Do Well with Leading PNP into Budget Debate
40876peter_phillips

Phillips Would Do Well with Leading PNP into Budget Debate

Jan 31, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Political Commentator, Claude Robinson, says being able to contribute to the upcoming budget debate as Opposition Leader would be a good platform for Dr. Peter Phillips.

Last December, Mrs. Simpson Miller announced her decision not to seek re-election at the party’s annual conference in September.

Dr. Peter Phillips is expected to replace Mrs. Simpson Miller when she demits office. But, Mr. Robinson says Dr. Phillip’s chances of replacing Mrs. Simpson Miller will depend on her stepping down early.

-30-

Previous Post'No Secret Meeting of Opposition MPs' - Paulwell

Related articles

leon bailey

Leon Bailey Signs for Bayer Leverkusen

Jan 31, 2017

Andre Russell Sydney Thunder

Andre Russell May Appeal 1yr Ban

Jan 31, 2017

Peter Abrahams Journo

Police Treating Peter Abrahams’ Death as Murder

Jan 31, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS