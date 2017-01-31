Phillips Would Do Well with Leading PNP into Budget Debate

Political Commentator, Claude Robinson, says being able to contribute to the upcoming budget debate as Opposition Leader would be a good platform for Dr. Peter Phillips.

Last December, Mrs. Simpson Miller announced her decision not to seek re-election at the party’s annual conference in September.

Dr. Peter Phillips is expected to replace Mrs. Simpson Miller when she demits office. But, Mr. Robinson says Dr. Phillip’s chances of replacing Mrs. Simpson Miller will depend on her stepping down early.

