PIOJ Confident Agriculture will Bounce Back

Economic Planning Director at the Planning Institute of Jamaica, James Stewart, says the agriculture sector will rebound despite two quarters of decline.

Agriculture was the biggest contributor to economic growth in the last fiscal year.

However, the decline for the first two quarters this year due to adverse weather has been noticeably felt.

Mr. Stewart says there should be a turnaround in the sector by October.

Mr. Stewart says despite the down turns of the last two quarters, the PIOJ is confident the growth forecast will be realized for the 2017/2018 year.

James Stewart was speaking at the PIOJ’s quarterly media briefing yesterday.

