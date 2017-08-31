Search
Home Latest_MA PIOJ Confident Agriculture will Bounce Back

PIOJ Confident Agriculture will Bounce Back

Aug 31, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Economic Planning Director at the Planning Institute of Jamaica, James Stewart, says the agriculture sector will rebound despite two quarters of decline.

Agriculture was the biggest contributor to economic growth in the last fiscal year.

However, the decline for the first two quarters this year due to adverse weather has been noticeably felt.

Mr. Stewart says there should be a turnaround in the sector by October.

Mr. Stewart says despite the down turns of the last two quarters, the PIOJ is confident the growth forecast will be realized for the 2017/2018 year.

James Stewart was speaking at the PIOJ’s quarterly media briefing yesterday.

–30–

Previous PostWater Expert Challenges Claim Bauxite Mining Hurts Water Resources

Related articles

‘Govt Will NOT Allow Bauxite Mining in Cockpit Country’ – Chang

Aug 31, 2017

Water Expert Challenges Claim Bauxite Mining Hurts Water Resources

Aug 31, 2017

Tourism Industry Registers Record Earnings

Aug 31, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS