PM Andrew Holness Declares Mount Salem, St. James First Zone of Special Operations

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared Mount Salem, St. James the first Zone of Special Operations.

Mr. Holness made the announcement at an emergency press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister shortly before 11 this morning.

The declaration is already Gazetted, dated today, September 1.

Major Godrey Sterling of the JDF and Superintendent Kirk Ricketts of JCF are jointly in charge of operations in the Mount Salem special zone.

While Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeny has been named Deputy Chairman of the Social Intervention Committee, which is to be established within five working days.

JDF Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Rocky Meade, outlines the boundaries of the zone.

Meanwhile, according to the JCF’s Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations, Clifford Blake, hundreds of police and soldiers are now on the streets of Mount Salem.

DCP Blake says the choice of Mount Salem as the first special zone is supported by the police statistics, showing that the area has recorded the most murders in the country this year.

And, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his administration is committed to making Jamaica safe again.

Mr. Holness also addressed criticisms that the government took too long to implement the first zone.

The Prime Minister says they were careful to ensure all weapons to be used by the security forces have been registered.

