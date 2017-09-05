Search
PM Announces Special Back to School Fund for Mt Salem Children

Sep 04, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a special back to school fund for children who live within the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Holness says this will assist with a smooth back to school period.

Concerns have been raised about requirements of identification to enter and exit the zone, particularly for children who will be returning to school today.

Prime Minister Holness says school age children will not be unduly hassled upon leaving or entering the zone.

The Prime Minister says students will still be required to provide identification but will be allowed some freedom if in uniform.

Prime Minister Holness says the special fund can be accessed to pay for school ID’s if necessary.

