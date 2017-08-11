PM Holness Confident Barbican Rd Expansion will Reduce Congestion

Motorists who use Barbican Road in St Andrew will have traffic congestion lessened when a project to expand the roadway is completed.

That’s according to Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

He was speaking on Wednesday at the contract signing between the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and China Harbour Engineering Company, CHEC.

Work is to begin on August 25 on what’s being called the Barbican Road Improvement Project. He detailed the work to be done on the roadway.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the one-way section of Barbican Road and the southbound section of East Kings House Road will be converted to two-way traffic.

The sidewalks and road medians will be expanded. Additional traffic signals will also be added.

Mr. Holness cited a 2016 survey which says more than 26,000 vehicles travel on the road daily. He says this often causes virtual gridlock during peak hours.

According to the Prime Minister traffic slows to speeds as low as seven kilometres per hour on average during this time. He says that’s about the average walking pace of persons.

The project will cost approximately USD$4.4-million. It’s one of the legacy projects being done under the Major Development Infrastructure Programme.

