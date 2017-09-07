Search
Home Evening News PM Holness Contacts Counterparts Battered by Irma

PM Holness Contacts Counterparts Battered by Irma

Sep 07, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says he’s making contact with his government counterparts in islands which have been affected by Hurricane Irma.

He’s expressing concern about the damage.

Mr. Holness says this is a period of assessment and planning to ascertain what Jamaica can do to assist our Caribbean brothers and sisters.

A statement this afternoon from Jamaica House says Prime Minister Holness has been advised by Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, that inquiries have also been made about the welfare of Jamaicans on the affected islands.

Mrs. Johnson Smith says her ministry will continue to make inquiries through the embassies and consulates.

The Foreign Ministry says it’ll update the nation on the status of Jamaicans as the information becomes available.

Meantime, the statement says Prime Minister Holness has also been advised that Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, CDEMA, Ronald Jackson has briefed the Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and CARICOM Chairman, Dr. Keith Mitchell.

Mr. Jackson has reportedly indicated that CDEMA’s first responders are all on standby subject to requests from the affected islands.

–30–

Previous PostHurricane Irma Devastates Eastern Caribbean

Related articles

Security Minister Issues Rare Public Rebuke of Police Commissioner

Sep 07, 2017

‘Mt Salem ZOSO a Learning Experience’ – Maj Gen Anderson

Sep 07, 2017

Jamaica Bracing for Hurricane Irma Showers

Sep 07, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History