PM Holness on Official Visit to Dominican Republic

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island yesterday for an official visit to the Dominican Republic.

Jamaica House says the Prime Minister will hold a series of meetings with President of Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, and representatives from the private sector.

It says the meetings are geared towards strengthening bilateral ties between both countries and to explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

Jamaica House says arising from the Dominican Republic’s offer of assistance to share knowledge and ideas on infrastructure development, Mr. Holness will tour the Juan Bosch Housing Project.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith.

Also accompanying the Prime Minister are Senator Aubyn Hill, Ambassador Nigel Clarke and Robert Morgan, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Holness and his delegation will return to the island on Wednesday.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Horace Chang, is in charge of the government.

