PM Holness Reiterates Commitment to Building MoBay Bypass

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is reiterating the government’s commitment to constructing a bypass for Montego Bay, St James.

He made the commitment again on Wednesday while addressing the campus opening of Itel BPO Smart Solutions.

It’s said to be the largest locally owned business process outsourcing and contact centre in the country. This is the second such utterance by Mr Holness.

In June, the Prime Minister had reassured residents of Montego Bay that his government was working to make the long-awaited bypass a reality.

Mr Holness says the government doesn’t want to make an error with the project.

And, Mr Holness said the government is also committed to having the long-standing drainage problem in the city corrected.

